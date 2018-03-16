高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Paraty, Brazil - ¥8,688,690
免费询盘

Paraty, Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥8,688,690
原货币价格 R$4,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5920
    平方英尺 (1600.0 )

房产描述

Beautiful luxury residence for rental or purchase at Laranjeiras Condominium, in a site that offers a panoramic view to the golf court, recently remodeled, practical and functional. It has balconies all around, a wide social ambiance with a living room and a dining room, a gourmet space with a pizza oven and a barbecue pit.There is also a spacious kitchen, a pantry, a mezzanine area, air-conditioning and fans throughout the house, and 4 great suites with modern wardrobes and bathrooms.The external area has gardens and space for a pool, 4 covered parking spaces and space for up to 4 cars on the entrance. The staff quarters hold 2 bedrooms and a bathroom.This luxurious condominium has a golf court, a tennis court, a marina, underground wiring and an elegant club with a restaurant.

上市日期: 2017年12月5日

MLS ID: 35126

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_