Beautiful luxury residence for rental or purchase at Laranjeiras Condominium, in a site that offers a panoramic view to the golf court, recently remodeled, practical and functional. It has balconies all around, a wide social ambiance with a living room and a dining room, a gourmet space with a pizza oven and a barbecue pit.There is also a spacious kitchen, a pantry, a mezzanine area, air-conditioning and fans throughout the house, and 4 great suites with modern wardrobes and bathrooms.The external area has gardens and space for a pool, 4 covered parking spaces and space for up to 4 cars on the entrance. The staff quarters hold 2 bedrooms and a bathroom.This luxurious condominium has a golf court, a tennis court, a marina, underground wiring and an elegant club with a restaurant.