700 Ocean Royale Way Ph #1

Breathtaking Ocean views northeast to the Jupiter Inlet, southeast over the bright blue Atlantic and serene natural Preserve, this gorgeous penthouse features beach living with private elevator, first class concierge service, first class amenities like fitness, theatre, underground parking and manned gate for security. This elegant unit affords beautiful panoramas for sunrise and sunsets. Spacious 3 BR 3.5 Bath layout make entertaining easy peasy. Close to many of the area’s top Clubs, Ocean Royale is THE lifestyle for beach goer and golfer alike.