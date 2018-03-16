高端地产新闻
在售 - Juno Beach, FL, United States - ¥9,497,064
Juno Beach, FL, 33408 - United States

700 Ocean Royale Way Ph #1

约¥9,497,064
原货币价格 $1,499,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2936
    平方英尺

房产描述

Breathtaking Ocean views northeast to the Jupiter Inlet, southeast over the bright blue Atlantic and serene natural Preserve, this gorgeous penthouse features beach living with private elevator, first class concierge service, first class amenities like fitness, theatre, underground parking and manned gate for security. This elegant unit affords beautiful panoramas for sunrise and sunsets. Spacious 3 BR 3.5 Bath layout make entertaining easy peasy. Close to many of the area’s top Clubs, Ocean Royale is THE lifestyle for beach goer and golfer alike.

上市日期: 2017年5月5日

MLS ID: RX-10362009

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Galleher

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Galleher

周边设施

_