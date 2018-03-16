1510 Boston Neck Rd

Enter into the 1700’s with all of the luxuries of today. Steeped in history, this delightful coastal home is the core of the historic 175 acre Browning Farm, including Colin Brown's caretaker cottage. This beautiful and unique gentlemen's farm is set on a picturesque 3 acres and has retained all of its magic and charm. Some outdoor features are: colorful coastal country gardens, majestic specimen trees, crafted stone walls, private scenic walking trail to a pretty Narragansett Bay beach overlooking the West Passage, 3 car garage, horse paddocks and a fantastic new 3 stall barn which is attached to the house! The inviting sunlit interiors include original wide plank wood floors, oversized rooms, period details, sumptuous mater suite with his & hers spa baths. The charming country kitchen comfortably seats 12 and has 2 fireplaces, a refined dining room features beautiful period built-ins, with amazing 18th century fireplace. The inviting double living room has french doors leading to a brick terrace with lovely garden views. There are 5 additional bedrooms with 3 full and two 1/2 baths to accommodate family and guests. The separate one bedroom guest cottage is an enchanting hide-away with stone fireplace, full kitchen, bath & laundry. Whether your dream is to ride your horse along the shore to the Bay beach, moor your boat in the protected cove, entertain family and friends in stylish comfort or curl up with a good book in the sunroom, this coastal country home is singular.