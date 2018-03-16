Excellent duplex apartment in a Pombalino building in one of Lisbon's most emblematic neighborhoods, Lapa. Charming apartment, on the ground floor has living room and dining room both with fireplace, 2 divisions at the moment being used as offices, social bathroom and a large kitchen. On the 1st floor the apartment has 4 bedrooms, 2 en suite and a bathroom to support the 2 bedrooms. It also has a terrace with a view over Lisbon. The apartment has very good sun exposure and plenty of light. Two parking spaces available in a nearby building.