在售 - Lisboa, Portugal - ¥17,128,801
Lisboa, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥17,128,801
原货币价格 €2,200,000
公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4477
    平方英尺

房产描述

Excellent duplex apartment in a Pombalino building in one of Lisbon's most emblematic neighborhoods, Lapa. Charming apartment, on the ground floor has living room and dining room both with fireplace, 2 divisions at the moment being used as offices, social bathroom and a large kitchen. On the 1st floor the apartment has 4 bedrooms, 2 en suite and a bathroom to support the 2 bedrooms. It also has a terrace with a view over Lisbon. The apartment has very good sun exposure and plenty of light. Two parking spaces available in a nearby building.

上市日期: 2018年3月13日

MLS ID: 103170532

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisboa Office
351919230919

