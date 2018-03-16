2952 Pine Valley Drive

Beautifully situated along the immaculate manicured 5th hole of the prestigious Burnt Pine Golf Club with peaceful lake views, this captivating 4 bedroom, 4 bath Boswell built estate is a stylish balance of formality and comfort. A home created for entertaining, its dramatic public rooms open onto a grand covered outdoor living area with stunning wood ceiling, screened lanai and elegant infinity edge pool. The outdoor kitchen features fireplace, built-in TV cabinet, generator and ample seating space - perfect for lazy afternoons or hosting a BBQ. Inside, this glamorous home brims with one of a kind artisan touches with high ceilings, wide hallways and exquisite details with purity of materials and super refined finishes.The designer kitchen with granite slab counter tops, custom cabinetry and bar seating with attached built in table is ideal for informal dining. For more formal gatherings , the stately living room with soaring ceilings, dramatic windows suffused with sunlight as well as the private, opulent dining room adorned with decorative features will impress your guests. The spacious split floor plan separates the first floor guest rooms from the elegant master bedroom which includes a private sitting area with fireplace, as well as a spa like master bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and a must see stone-clad walk through shower. The second level has large home theater with true bar, additional guest room and deep covered porch offering gorgeous lake views. This residence also boasts a dedicated home office, park like grounds with mature landscaping, irrigation system equipped with salt infiltration as well as a heated and cooled 3 car garage with checkerboard floor.No detail has been overlooked in this true architectural masterpiece of unparalleled elegance.