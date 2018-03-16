高端地产新闻
在售 - Keystone, CO, United States - ¥8,553,060
免费询盘

Keystone, CO, 80435 - United States

68 Wolf Rock Road

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 3788
    平方英尺 (0.5 英亩)

房产描述

Beautiful mountain estate surrounded by forest and wildlife. Lovely views of surrounding mountains and sounds of the nearby river. The spacious kitchen and open living room are perfect for gathering with family and friends or relax on the deck outside. Tons of living space! Private Master Bedroom on its own level, 2nd living room downstairs and huge loft upstairs. Minnie's Cabin includes pool, hot tubs, and clubhouse. Just minutes to the ski slopes, gondola, and River Run Village!

上市日期: 2016年5月10日

MLS ID: S1000874 

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Doyle Richmond
+1 9703909240

