68 Wolf Rock Road

Beautiful mountain estate surrounded by forest and wildlife. Lovely views of surrounding mountains and sounds of the nearby river. The spacious kitchen and open living room are perfect for gathering with family and friends or relax on the deck outside. Tons of living space! Private Master Bedroom on its own level, 2nd living room downstairs and huge loft upstairs. Minnie's Cabin includes pool, hot tubs, and clubhouse. Just minutes to the ski slopes, gondola, and River Run Village!