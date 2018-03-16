4 Rustling Wind #2

Turtle Rock is one of the most desirable places to live in Irvine. This spacious Townhouse, situated in the heart of the community, offers 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms in approximately 2850 SOFT of living space. The unit boasts an attached oversize 2 car garage with added storage and a temperature controlled wine cellar. The main floor features a formal living room filled with natural light, a balcony, and a large kitchen with ample cabinets and an island. It flows to a casual dining space and cozy family room opening to the back patio perfect for indoor/outdoor dining and entertaining. The top floor boasts a master suite with built-in cabinets, walk-in closet, an en-suite and views of the city from the 2nd balcony, and 3 added bedrooms. The house offers updated features like wood floors, new carpet, neutral paint, crown molding, plantation shutters, two gas burning fireplaces, new light fixtures and fans, and lots of natural light. This property, surrounded by lush green foliage, offers a PREMIERE location steps to nearby parks and greenbelts. The condo is walking distance to excellent and award winning schools, including Turtle Rock Elementary and Middle School, University High, Concordia University and the prestigious University of California, Irvine.