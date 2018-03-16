Traditional style villa in excellent condition, with project by renowned architect Raúl Vieira, located in Quinta Patino, considered one of the most prestigious condominiums in Portugal. The house is divided into 3 floors, and on floor 0 has a hall with a beautiful interior garden, cloakroom, social toilet. It has the living room and dining room with direct connection to the garden and the winter garden room; A living room and an office, kitchen with pantry, 1 suite, laundry / ironing and dining area. It has two winter garden rooms, one for dining and another for sitting, facing the garden and swimming pool. In the exterior area, on the same floor, has 1 bath room with living room, bathroom, Turkish and storage house. On the 1st floor has 1 Master suite with closet area, 1 suite and two bedrooms with shared toilet. On floor -1 has 3 storage areas (one of them is ready for storeroom), a large multipurpose room (games and gym) and garage for 5 cars. Outside there is a barbecue area, kennel and water tank. The house is on a quite reserved lot, with great sun exposure, surrounded by a very pretty garden in rock garden, with little maintenance. The irrigation water is not paid. Quinta Patino is one of the most emblematic and distinctive condominiums in Portugal. Recognized for its security, exclusivity, description, privacy and luxury; It has maintenance circuits, 3 tennis courts, a gym, a swimming pool, a soccer field, a playground and a lake. Surveillance and Security 24h.