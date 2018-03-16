400 Wood Road, Unit 3307

Cathedral ceilings throughout the living areas and all four bedrooms enhance the feeling of spaciousness. Floor to ceiling windows in the living room and dining area provide mountain views and an abundance of ambient light, the two fireplaces give a warm and cozy feeling to both areas while providing an additional heat source. The ski in and out access is a few steps to the corner of the building. Additional amenities at the Crestwood include on site check in and management, heated outdoor pool, three hot tubs, a fitness center, on call transportation and a ski service center.