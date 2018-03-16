高端地产新闻
在售 - Snowmass Village, CO, United States - ¥8,546,724
免费询盘

Snowmass Village, CO, 81615 - United States

400 Wood Road, Unit 3307

约¥8,546,724
原货币价格 $1,349,000
共管公寓
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 1720
    平方英尺

房产描述

Cathedral ceilings throughout the living areas and all four bedrooms enhance the feeling of spaciousness. Floor to ceiling windows in the living room and dining area provide mountain views and an abundance of ambient light, the two fireplaces give a warm and cozy feeling to both areas while providing an additional heat source. The ski in and out access is a few steps to the corner of the building. Additional amenities at the Crestwood include on site check in and management, heated outdoor pool, three hot tubs, a fitness center, on call transportation and a ski service center.

上市日期: 2016年10月18日

MLS ID: 146438

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Chris Lewis
+1 9703792369

