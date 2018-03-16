高端地产新闻
在售 - Carrasco, Uruguay - ¥11,404,080
Carrasco, Uruguay

Cesar Cortinas

约¥11,404,080
原货币价格 $1,800,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6996
    平方英尺 (4012.0 )

房产描述

Great large circular driveway made of cobblestones and a towering cedar in the middle.Wide entrance with spacious looter. Toilette. Living with fireplace and large windows at the back and side garden. Very pretty and bright desk with wood paneling. Large dining hall connected with distribution and main hall. Room with fireplace and bar. Exit to back terrace. Modern kitchen with large island in the middle. Big laundry. Garage exit. Room and bathroom, service staircase to first floor. Master suite with large double closet, modern bathroom and large bedroom with access to garden. Great girl suite with completely new bathroom. Two bedrooms share a bathroom.BackyardTop floor:Guest bedroom. bathroomLarge playroom with desktop and windows to the garden.Pool, large garden and woodland.rear barbecue area with barbecue, bar and full bar, pool bathBungalow closed with fireplaceAir conditioners in most environments. Underfloor heating with radiators and gas.Tarugado lapacho floors and fine openings and sliding wooden doors.

上市日期: 2016年8月1日

联系方式

分部：
Bado & Perazzo Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Carlos García Arocena
598446083

