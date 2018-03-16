1000 Avenue At Port Imperial #615

Midtown facing ultra modern 2 bedroom + DEN unit with total of aprox 1,809 sf.ft. at most desirable new waterfront condominium THE AVENUE COLLECTION built by LENNAR. The most convenient Port Imperial location- steps away from the Ferry Station. Beautifully crafted kitchen with GE Monogram Stain Steel Appliances, Dual Zone Wine Refrigerator, Soft closing cabinetry & Granite Counters. Extra large pantry space. Spa quality marble master bathroom with deep soaking tub. Exquisite wood floors. Remote Hunter Douglas window shades + Blackout shades. Extra wide garage parking space. Enjoy a New Level of luxury waterfront living. This boutique glass building has been expertly designed and finished with the finest materials and hotel-like amenities. 10,000 sq.ft. of interior amenities- a Grand Lobby with 24 hour concierge, Resident Lounge, Fitness Center, Guest Suites. Event Room, Business Center and 3,500 sq.ft. magnificent outdoor Promenade Deck with panoramic views of NYC. The use of pool at the next door Avenue Collection Building.