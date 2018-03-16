51 Lower Brushy Face Circle

This lovely home in Highlands Country Club is in excellent condition and has a fantastic, long range view of the North Carolina mountains. Hardwood floors and a large stone fireplace accent the great room. the kitchen overlooks the breakfast area and the great room. The large room off the great room can be used as a card room or a reading room and a formal dining area for entertaining. A full house generator, attached two car garage are just several features of this home. This location is close to downtown Highlands and its many boutique shops and excellent restaurants, the Bascom Gallery, Highlands Playhouse and the Performing Arts Center.