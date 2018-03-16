高端地产新闻
在售 - Highlands, NC, United States - ¥8,172,924
Highlands, NC, 28741 - United States

51 Lower Brushy Face Circle

约¥8,172,924
原货币价格 $1,290,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 0.86
    英亩

房产描述

This lovely home in Highlands Country Club is in excellent condition and has a fantastic, long range view of the North Carolina mountains. Hardwood floors and a large stone fireplace accent the great room. the kitchen overlooks the breakfast area and the great room. The large room off the great room can be used as a card room or a reading room and a formal dining area for entertaining. A full house generator, attached two car garage are just several features of this home. This location is close to downtown Highlands and its many boutique shops and excellent restaurants, the Bascom Gallery, Highlands Playhouse and the Performing Arts Center.

上市日期: 2017年1月9日

MLS ID: 85204

联系方式

分部：
Highlands Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Steve Castellaw

周边设施

周边设施
