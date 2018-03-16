822 Riedel Drive

This beautiful home in the heart of Memorial boasts gleaming Santos mahogany hardwood floors throughout the first floor entry, study, dining room, and family room with wine closet. The elegant dining room features a coffered ceiling with recessed stereo speakers and access to the butler’s pantry. The gourmet island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Travertine floors, breakfast room, oversized pantry, and arched bricked look through into the family room is not only handsome but spacious and functional. The master bedroom is downstairs and four bedrooms are up along with a media room and game room. An inviting chlorine pool and hot tub makes this backyard with mosquito system perfect for entertaining. Beyond that is a lushly landscaped greenspace, perfect for a friendly volleyball match. This home with abundant storage space is ideal for any lifestyle.