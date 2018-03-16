高端地产新闻
在售 - Houston, TX, United States - ¥12,195,396
Houston, TX, 77024 - United States

822 Riedel Drive

约¥12,195,396
原货币价格 $1,924,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6035
    平方英尺 (14775.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

This beautiful home in the heart of Memorial boasts gleaming Santos mahogany hardwood floors throughout the first floor entry, study, dining room, and family room with wine closet. The elegant dining room features a coffered ceiling with recessed stereo speakers and access to the butler’s pantry. The gourmet island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Travertine floors, breakfast room, oversized pantry, and arched bricked look through into the family room is not only handsome but spacious and functional. The master bedroom is downstairs and four bedrooms are up along with a media room and game room. An inviting chlorine pool and hot tub makes this backyard with mosquito system perfect for entertaining. Beyond that is a lushly landscaped greenspace, perfect for a friendly volleyball match. This home with abundant storage space is ideal for any lifestyle.

上市日期: 2017年4月11日

MLS ID: 29772649

联系方式

分部：
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - Briar Hollow Brokerage
代理经纪:
Edward Williams
7135201981

联系方式

_