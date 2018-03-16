212 N. Quincy

With a 3 million dollar smile and features to match, everybody loves a winner. The dress code is spoken by quality and indulgent detail, mirrored by the exterior's brick and stone face. Inside the home, warmth oozes in the gracious 2-story foyer and unfolds into every corner of the 6000+ square feet of excellence. Quality of product, intricate finishes, designer accents and fabulous workmanship reflect in the hard surfaces of honed granite, Carrera marble and travertine, while the high end appliances include Wolf and Subzero. The unique open floor plan makes entertaining and everyday living effortless. Four exquisite levels; five generous sized bedrooms, including luxurious master suite; grand dining room; first floor office; huge family room opening to the oversized terrace with fireplace and lower level with state-of-the-art theater. All the must haves are realized. This one you have to see to believe.