在售 - Dawsonville, GA, United States - ¥22,174,600
Dawsonville, GA, 30534 - United States

2342 Sign Board Gap Road

约¥22,174,600
原货币价格 $3,500,000
其他
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 346.0
    英亩

房产描述

One-of-a-kind privatemountain retreat with majestic views that will take your breath away! 346pristine acres that border US national forest. Trout stream, waterfall andwalking trails provide endless outdoor enjoyment. A world apart, yet minutes toAmicalola Falls, and a short drive to Ellijay, Dahlonega, Helen, and all thatNorth Georgia has to offer. The well-built and cozy cabin is the perfect escapefrom the hustle and bustle of the city. Enjoy stunning views of downtownAtlanta and multiple firework displays on holidays while tucked away in yourprivate getaway.

上市日期: 2017年5月16日

MLS ID: 5849893

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Rhonda Haran
+1 4045565600

