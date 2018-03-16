2342 Sign Board Gap Road

One-of-a-kind privatemountain retreat with majestic views that will take your breath away! 346pristine acres that border US national forest. Trout stream, waterfall andwalking trails provide endless outdoor enjoyment. A world apart, yet minutes toAmicalola Falls, and a short drive to Ellijay, Dahlonega, Helen, and all thatNorth Georgia has to offer. The well-built and cozy cabin is the perfect escapefrom the hustle and bustle of the city. Enjoy stunning views of downtownAtlanta and multiple firework displays on holidays while tucked away in yourprivate getaway.