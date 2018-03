This spectacular penthouse is located on the water in the heart of Paget. A large corner balcony offers panoramic rotunda leading into the stunning great room with 15 foot ceilings compromising the living room, a state of the art kitchen, a dining room, and an office. Three bedrooms each with an en suite bathroom and a cozy den round off this spectualar penthouse. In addition there is a available dock.This is truly carefree waterfront living at its best.