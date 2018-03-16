802 Old Mountain Road Nw

Spectacular, custom-designed home situated on more than three expertly, private landscaped acres with lake views - complete with outdoor retreat including pool, stone fireplace and impressive outdoor cooking pavilion. Open floor plan with superb craftsmanship, large living space, substantial moldings, and 10' ceilings throughout - all the luxuries you'd expect. Chef's kitchen, grand family room, six bedroom, six and a half bath home with oversized master on main. Second kitchen on terrace level with game room. Four car garage, impressive shop area and more. No detail overlooked on this fabulous property!