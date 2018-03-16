高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Kennesaw, GA, United States - ¥8,679,772
免费询盘

Kennesaw, GA, 30152 - United States

802 Old Mountain Road Nw

约¥8,679,772
原货币价格 $1,370,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 7461
    平方英尺 (3.23 英亩)

房产描述

Spectacular, custom-designed home situated on more than three expertly, private landscaped acres with lake views - complete with outdoor retreat including pool, stone fireplace and impressive outdoor cooking pavilion. Open floor plan with superb craftsmanship, large living space, substantial moldings, and 10' ceilings throughout - all the luxuries you'd expect. Chef's kitchen, grand family room, six bedroom, six and a half bath home with oversized master on main. Second kitchen on terrace level with game room. Four car garage, impressive shop area and more. No detail overlooked on this fabulous property!

上市日期: 2017年9月25日

MLS ID: 5912009

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Pam Elledge
4046260614

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Pam Elledge
4046260614

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_