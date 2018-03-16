This apartment has the most exclusive location at Itaim neighborhood. It is at a high floor and has the privilege of being above other buildings, granting an unmatched, barrier-free view. The property has 4 suites, and the master suite offers 2 closets and 2 bathrooms. It is also possible to revert the fifth suite. The apartment has top-quality cabinets and wardrobes, central hot and cold air-conditioning and a service lift from the underground up. The condominium has premium security services, a car washing box, 20 parking spaces for visitors and a generator to serve all apartments. The leisure area is uncanny and offers a lane pool, a children’s pool, a playground, a tennis court, a squash court and a sports court, a beauty salon, a fitness space, a Pilates room, a ball room and a game room, a steam room, a dry sauna and a cooper track.