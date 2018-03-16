高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥34,754,761
免费询盘

São Paulo, 04533-050 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥34,754,761
原货币价格 R$18,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 6243
    平方英尺 (580.0 )

房产描述

This apartment has the most exclusive location at Itaim neighborhood. It is at a high floor and has the privilege of being above other buildings, granting an unmatched, barrier-free view. The property has 4 suites, and the master suite offers 2 closets and 2 bathrooms. It is also possible to revert the fifth suite. The apartment has top-quality cabinets and wardrobes, central hot and cold air-conditioning and a service lift from the underground up. The condominium has premium security services, a car washing box, 20 parking spaces for visitors and a generator to serve all apartments. The leisure area is uncanny and offers a lane pool, a children’s pool, a playground, a tennis court, a squash court and a sports court, a beauty salon, a fitness space, a Pilates room, a ball room and a game room, a steam room, a dry sauna and a cooper track.

上市日期: 2017年10月10日

MLS ID: 35348

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marcia Vieira
+55 +551130610000

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marcia Vieira
+55 +551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_