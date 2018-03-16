3002 Sandy Lane

Situated behind the gates of the exclusive community, Sandy Lane, this spectacular oceanfront estate was recently completed by Wardell Builders. This exquisite coastal craftsman offers unobstructed ocean views from the moment you walk in. Entertain & enjoy dining al fresco in the private courtyard complete w/ pool, spa & built-in BBQ, or catch the sunset on the expansive oceanfront deck spanning 50ft. Experience the luxury of living on the sand in this this turnkey masterpiece!Gourmet kitchen complete with custom La Cornue range and hood, Gaggenau refrigerator, wine cooler, two dishwashers, pull out refrigeration drawer, microwave drawer & built-in coffee maker. Stunning Calcutta Gold Marble countertops and fireplace hearth. Rocky Mountain hardware throughout. Beautiful distressed teak flooring stained in walnut. Interior/exterior professional stereo system, motorized sunshades & drapes in every room, motorized covers for pool & spa, DCS built in BBQ, Swarovski crystal chandeliers, Fine Art Lamps at kitchen bar, & professional lighting systems throughout.