6415 Desco Dr

Timeless and sophisticated, 6415 Desco Drive is what turnkey dreams are made of. Situated in the heart of Preston Hollow on an oversized 100x180 lot, this exquisite 5-bedroom, 7-bath custom build by Danes Custom Homes offers breathtaking French inspired design with modern and transitional undertones. An expansive resort style crystal pool and spa, gracious covered loggia with fire pit and multiple lounge areas offer the best of indoor/outdoor living and entertaining, while the over 7,200 square foot interior feels open and airy, built for hosting family and friends with ease. Luxuriously appointed with custom designer upgrades, you’ll love the high attention to detail and quality craftsmanship in every room. Soaring ceilings and a sweeping staircase greet you upon entry. In the inviting formal dining, a beautiful, barrel coffered ceiling adds a sense of drama and intrigue with French door access to a private courtyard. Nearby wet bar and butler’s pantry with ample cabinets, sink, and wine storage makes dinner service a breeze. Anchoring the home, the open-concept gourmet kitchen features stunning marble countertops and island, white custom cabinets, Wolf gas range, two sinks, hidden fridge, stainless appliances, and gorgeous hardwood floors. Exposed wood beams, artful hardwareand designer pendant lighting add to the elegance. The chef’s kitchen opens to a spacious vaulted and beamed great room, boasting an impressive stone fireplace and three sets of metal French door windows with pristine views. Swing open the doors at your next summer soiree and seamlessly entertain indoors and out. Not to be outdone, the vaulted and beamed master suite affords a tranquil escape with generous sitting area, limestone fireplace and unbelievable spa bath. Outfitted with custom double vanities, sleek tile floors, and deep garden tub, you may never want to leave. Four additional guest suites and a large game room round out this exceptional home. With a prime location minutes from fine dining, shopping and entertainment, this Preston Hollow custom build is a must see.