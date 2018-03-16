35 Walsh Drive

Truly the best of one floor living! Beautiful country setting offering spectacular views of Campgaw Ski Mountain. Updated four-five bedroom custom brick ranch. Located in sought after Rio Vista Estates offers an open floor plan conducive to large scale entertaining. Vaulted marble entry foyer with inlay border. Great room features stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling overlooking private rear property and green acres. Banquet size formal dining room. Spectacular 2016 dream kitchen that will satisfy even the fussiest of chefs. Additional office/den with sliders to private patio. Romantic master suite with separate sitting room, updated luxurious master bathroom featuring extra large custom stall shower, radiant heat, soaking tub and double custom cherry vanities. Three additional bedrooms and two full updated bathrooms. Additional features include hardwood floors, high ceilings throughout, generator, paver driveway, lush landscaping, lighting and much more. Lower level offers unlimited possibilities. Rio Vista fees apply.