在售 - Birmingham, MI, United States - ¥15,173,762
免费询盘

Birmingham, MI, 48009 - United States

1298 Brookwood

约¥15,173,762
原货币价格 $2,395,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 5000
    平方英尺 (0.31 英亩)

房产描述

This magnificent new construction built by Hunter Robert Homes is located on one of the best streets in Quarton Lake Estate. This exquisite home features a spectacular gourmet kitchen with premium customized cabinets, marble counters, high end stainless steel appliances, large counter island overlooking great room with limestone gas fireplace, 5" hardwood floors, extensive mill work and crown moldings. This stunning home also features an exceptional master suite with luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet. Second floor laundry, finished lower level with full bathroom, great room and large storage area. Professionally landscaped yard with aggregate patio. A short walk to town.

上市日期: 2016年8月18日

MLS ID: 217038656

联系方式

分部：
Signature Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Apap
+1 2486447000

