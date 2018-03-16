1298 Brookwood

This magnificent new construction built by Hunter Robert Homes is located on one of the best streets in Quarton Lake Estate. This exquisite home features a spectacular gourmet kitchen with premium customized cabinets, marble counters, high end stainless steel appliances, large counter island overlooking great room with limestone gas fireplace, 5" hardwood floors, extensive mill work and crown moldings. This stunning home also features an exceptional master suite with luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet. Second floor laundry, finished lower level with full bathroom, great room and large storage area. Professionally landscaped yard with aggregate patio. A short walk to town.