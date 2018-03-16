Beautiful modern home in the heart of San Angel. Lovely living room with a terrace, a grill area and a great garden with gorgeous trees and a playground area for kids. A great dining room with a beautiful view to an interior garden and a very well-equipped kitchen finished with glass that makes it a very cousy place to be.Three bedrooms in the second level, the master with a gorgeous walking closet and bathroom. Amazing family room with a big and beautiful terrace and a place for an office or library.Many exquisite details make this home a very special one. The stairs are a piece of art, made with glass and stain Steel. A lot of Windows and open spaces makes it very illuminated and free.Intelligent lighting and audio system and radiant heating floors .