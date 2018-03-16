These brand-new modern houses are the last available on the coast with direct access to the beach. Due to their magnificent location, they provide the perfect residence for sea lovers and water sport enthusiasts. The marina is nearby in Estartit and within a 10 km radius are situated some very attractive and popular medieval villages.The houses are built on two floors; on the main floor is the living-dining room, built-in kitchen, access to the garden and pool, guest toilet and staff bedroom en suite. On the upper level there is a polyvalent room with access to a large front terrace with sea views, four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and the main bedroom with dressing room and terrace.Details: garage for various cars, central heating, air conditioning, first line, access to the beach, private swimming pool and very modern architecture.