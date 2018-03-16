1860 Via Aracena

Opulent and palatial, this privately gated single story estate is prestigiously located in the Spanish Hills Country Club enclave. The newly built estate, was constructed using the finest materials and displays, unparalleled architecture and design. With every detail and amenity taken into consideration, this estate exudes luxury, quality and splendor with its soaring ceilings, stunning entertainment spaces, and incredible outdoor entertainment area with a canvas showcasing a spectacular pool and spa with plunging water features displaying Venetian columns and sculptures. Boasting the finest in amenities, offering a state -of-the- art theater, gym, billiards room and a large professional chefs kitchen. Six luxury suites with en suite baths compliment, one powder, all designed within 9200 sq ft of luxury space. An amazing property worthy of your discerning buyer.