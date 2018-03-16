高端地产新闻
在售 - Camarillo, CA, United States - ¥27,211,402
Camarillo, CA, 93010 - United States

1860 Via Aracena

约¥27,211,402
原货币价格 $4,295,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 9250
    平方英尺

房产描述

Opulent and palatial, this privately gated single story estate is prestigiously located in the Spanish Hills Country Club enclave. The newly built estate, was constructed using the finest materials and displays, unparalleled architecture and design. With every detail and amenity taken into consideration, this estate exudes luxury, quality and splendor with its soaring ceilings, stunning entertainment spaces, and incredible outdoor entertainment area with a canvas showcasing a spectacular pool and spa with plunging water features displaying Venetian columns and sculptures. Boasting the finest in amenities, offering a state -of-the- art theater, gym, billiards room and a large professional chefs kitchen. Six luxury suites with en suite baths compliment, one powder, all designed within 9200 sq ft of luxury space. An amazing property worthy of your discerning buyer.

上市日期: 2016年11月29日

MLS ID: 217000700

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Westlake Village Brokerage
代理经纪:
Michelle Ouellette
8054271333

