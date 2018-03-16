高端地产新闻
在售 - Santiago, Chile - ¥16,897,045
免费询盘

Santiago, Chile

地址暂不公布

约¥16,897,045
原货币价格 $2,667,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6404
    平方英尺 (700.0 )

房产描述

Spectacular "Gaudi" style house located in Cerro San Luis, with stunning views of the city. Excellent connectivity to highways and close to subway stations, banks and restaurants. Ideal for embassies and foreign businessmen. Totally renovated in 2013 with the best materials and accessories. Each space is used to become a true work of art and architecture. On the entrance level, a large distribution hall with marble floor leads to the separate living and dining area, both large and with access to an open terrace with panoramic views of the city. Another small garden-terrace is a real oasis surrounded by plants and trees that offer privacy and relaxation. The modern eat in kitchen, with silestone and buttler´s pantry has MIELE appliances. Interior laundry and staff quarters, dressing room and bathroom for gardener. Access to a steam sauna, bath and a great room that can be eather gym or family room. Four suites plus the separate master suite on the top level, with spectacular walk in closet and bathroom, all with a dream view.Exit to a private terrace. Sectorized heating system with radiant floor and radiators. Wi Fi central interconnected in all areas of the house. German and Italian design luminaires, telephone switchboard and cytophone with display. (All wiring of the property is new). Parking for three cars.

上市日期: 2017年8月15日

联系方式

分部：
Chile Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marcela Geisse
+56984798583

