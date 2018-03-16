高端地产新闻
在售 - Atlanta, GA, United States - ¥8,223,608
Atlanta, GA, 30327 - United States

4692 E Conway Drive Nw

约¥8,223,608
原货币价格 $1,298,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4807
    平方英尺 (0.27 英亩)

房产描述

Immaculate custom built, all brick house within a mile of Chastain. Open floor plan that flows well for entertaining. Top of the line finishes including stone and marble kitchen and baths, high ceilings, exposed beams and tray ceilings. Warm and inviting family room with stack stone fireplace off kitchen, separate living room with vaulted ceiling and exposed wood beams, dining room seats 12, huge master suite and closet plus three guest bedrooms upstairs. Incredible outdoor living area with stone fireplace. Finished terrace level with guest suite, recreation room and bonus. Deck overlooks fenced yard.

上市日期: 2017年10月9日

MLS ID: 5918701

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Bayne Group
4043758628

