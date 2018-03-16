4692 E Conway Drive Nw

Immaculate custom built, all brick house within a mile of Chastain. Open floor plan that flows well for entertaining. Top of the line finishes including stone and marble kitchen and baths, high ceilings, exposed beams and tray ceilings. Warm and inviting family room with stack stone fireplace off kitchen, separate living room with vaulted ceiling and exposed wood beams, dining room seats 12, huge master suite and closet plus three guest bedrooms upstairs. Incredible outdoor living area with stone fireplace. Finished terrace level with guest suite, recreation room and bonus. Deck overlooks fenced yard.