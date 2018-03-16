29 Joray Road

All about the Location and privacy. This 1850 antique colonial being offered with 120 Acres along with a separate 16.47 acre parcel for a total amount of 137 ac. Ask for details. Several barns. Two large ponds for fishing or summer enjoyment. Meticulously maintained grounds. Several fabulous building sites for a main house. Open lush Fields for grazing grounds. Some fenced-in pastures. Old stone walls dot the landscape . Endless opportunities with this one if a kind property be offered. The back of the property abuts Sharon Audubon.