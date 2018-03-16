高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sharon, CT, United States - ¥22,491,380
免费询盘

Sharon, CT, 06069 - United States

29 Joray Road

约¥22,491,380
原货币价格 $3,550,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 1200
    平方英尺 (137.0 英亩)

房产描述

All about the Location and privacy. This 1850 antique colonial being offered with 120 Acres along with a separate 16.47 acre parcel for a total amount of 137 ac. Ask for details. Several barns. Two large ponds for fishing or summer enjoyment. Meticulously maintained grounds. Several fabulous building sites for a main house. Open lush Fields for grazing grounds. Some fenced-in pastures. Old stone walls dot the landscape . Endless opportunities with this one if a kind property be offered. The back of the property abuts Sharon Audubon.

上市日期: 2017年7月24日

MLS ID: L10239429

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Sniffen
+110 8608686600

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Sniffen
+110 8608686600

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_