Classical style villa, built over two levels plus a basement, located hillside in Los Flamingos, at the New Golden Mile offering lovely views over the Golf course and the Mediterranean Sea. At ground level large entrance hall with large windows, fully fitted kitchen with informal dining area, lounge with fireplace and separate dining room, two bedroom suites and guest toilet. The upper floor is occupied by the master suite with a Jacuzzi bathtub, dressing area and huge terrace. The basement has self contain apartment consisting in living room with kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom, storage, laundry room, wine cellar and garage for 5/6 cars. Finished to high quality standards, including air conditioning, underfloor heating, alarm system, double-glazing, wooden carpentry, and video entry. Set on a plot of almost 1400 m2 with swimming pool, a BBQ corner protected by a wooden beamed pergola and totally enclosed by a surrounding stonewall ensuring privacy and protection. A lovely home close to prestigious Villa Padierna Hotel, many sporting activities, the beaches and a wide selection of restaurants and local attractions.