4km from the city center - cours Mirabeau, beautiful property entirely refurbished with lovely sweeping view on Sainte Victoire montain (Paul Cézanne's montain). 2 Hectares, the main house has 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, an office on the ground floor, movie theater, sports room, living room with fire place, a big kitchen, electrical installation equipment/home automation system. Pool house with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, in the basement we find 50 Sq m with a swimming pool and 2 garages. Please consult us for further informations.