在售 - Le Tholonet, France - ¥31,065,417
Le Tholonet, 13100 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥31,065,417
原货币价格 €3,990,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4940
    平方英尺 (20000.0 )

房产描述

4km from the city center - cours Mirabeau, beautiful property entirely refurbished with lovely sweeping view on Sainte Victoire montain (Paul Cézanne's montain). 2 Hectares, the main house has 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, an office on the ground floor, movie theater, sports room, living room with fire place, a big kitchen, electrical installation equipment/home automation system. Pool house with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, in the basement we find 50 Sq m with a swimming pool and 2 garages. Please consult us for further informations.

上市日期: 2016年8月25日

联系方式

分部：
Propriétés de Provence Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nick johansen
+33 +330442278275

联系方式

