在售 - San Miguel De Allende, Mexico - ¥13,938,320
San Miguel De Allende, 37728 - Mexico

Tuscan Estate Santa Matilde

约¥13,938,320
原货币价格 $2,200,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
山景 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 9800
    平方英尺 (17.0 英亩)

房产描述

This magnificent Tuscan-style estate is located on 17 acres in the most exclusive country setting in San Miguel. Designed by noted architect Niclole Bisgaard and built with the finest of materials, this home is perfect for gracious living and grand entertaining. The home is situated on a hilltop and so enjoys stunning 360 degree views of the surrounding mountains and valley. The home is designed to take advantage of is spectacular setting and has soaring 21 foot ceilings, 8 fireplaces, and a 95 foot long terrace overlooking the valley and sunsets. With 9800 square feet of construction, including gourmet kitchen, wood-paneled library, and wine cellar, this home is truly elegant. With spacious grounds, guest casita, potential for vineyard and gated entry, this home is a perfect country getaway.Artfully uniting extraordinary homes with extraordinary lives.

上市日期: 2017年7月7日

联系方式

分部：
Agave Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ana Lilia Buendia
+52 524151522180

