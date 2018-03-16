Distinct property, located in a unique area overlooking the entire waterfront of the historic center of Lagos, Marina and Meia Praia. The main house is spread over three levels: on the lower level (basement): gymnasium, Turkish bath, sauna and storage area, with toilet and shower; On the ground floor a central gallery distributes the rooms, office, chapel, TV room, living rooms and dining room enriched by the fantastic covered terrace with fabulous sea view, service area with kitchen, pantry and laundry room. Access to the upper floor is made by the majestic staircase leading to three bedrooms en suite and two bedrooms served by a full bathroom, a storage space with access to the roof. Next to the entrance gate, there is a two-bedroom apartment that serves as the quarters to the housekeeper; Garage for two cars and 1 annex with bathroom. The impressive and unique view of this property is also part of a small island with a very pleasant area. Undoubtedly a unique property in an absolutely unique location