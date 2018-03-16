16400 Jordan Road

R&B Ranch is 507 acres with stunning Cascade Mountain Views. Main Estate is a custom NW Style single level 14,666 square foot 8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, grand entry, living room, stone fireplace, wet bar, formal dining, gourmet kitchen, butlers kitchen, wine room, theater, and guest wing with 4 guest casitas. This legacy ranch includes an equestrian barn with saloon, indoor arena, rec barn, 9 bay shop, racetrack, livestock barn, 206.7 acres of water rights, 6263 sf guest home, 3727 sf managers home, stocked pond and additional building sites. Wonderful opportunity to own a legacy ranch in the heart of Central Oregon! Property: - 507.86 acres of pasture, pine forest and manicured landscaped - 206.7 acres of Water Rights and 16.3 acres of Supplemental Water Rights. 206.7 acres of irrigation there are 113.6 acres with automatic popup sprinkler irrigation system and 93.1 acres with a water right, but needs an irrigation system. - Irrigation Pond: 88,000 sf with Dock, 16 feet deep, 100 HP tubin for irrigation system, 30 HP pump to fill pond - Property is fenced in grade 1 Railroad ties (10 miles of fencing), gated, paved - Additional Buildable Parcels: TL 1200 is in process for CUP on approximately 166 acres with property line adjustment, TL 1400 & 1800 are approved for a building site. Improvements: - Main Estate: 14,666 sf 8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, living room with stone fireplace, wet bar, game area, gourmet kitchen, butlers kitchen, formal dining room, office, master suite with private gym, theater room, wine room, 2 guest suites and 4 four guest casitas with kitchenettes. - Guest Home: 6263 sf, 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom, gourmet kitchen, office, finished bonus room, 5 car garage, fire pit, play structure - Managers Home: 3733 sf 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, gourmet kitchen, 2 offices, 3 car garage - Farm Managers Home 2800 sf – Approved as a Farm Accessory Dwelling - Indoor Arena: 29374 sf, 80x200, office, viewing room with kitchen, saloon, 12 stalls, runs, tackroom, vet room, wash stall, Cowboy & Cowgirl locker room, kitchen/viewing room, PA System, heated floors - Shop: 9937 sf, 9 bays including wash bay, wood working, metal working, mechanic bays with lift, RV, trailer, boat and wagon storage - Rec Barn: 4234 sf, 1⁄2 basketball court, game station, pool table, full bathroom, kitchenette - Cattle Barn: 3428 sf with metal feedbunks, hay storage, vet room - Outdoor Arena – 180x300 (roping chute and W/W panels excluded) - Race Track – 1⁄4 mile with water system and bleachers - Round Pen 60'