420 N Casey Key Rd

Rebuilt in 2006, this classic coastal home is sited on 100 feet of bayfront with deeded beach access. The main home is protected with impact glass Andersen windows and doors, automated hurricane shutters, a safe room, elevator and a whole house generator. It was expertly designed with desirable amenities including a steam shower, exercise room and wine cellar. Although less than 12 years old, this home has been impeccably maintained including a Pebble Tec pool surface, a new spa completed in 2015 and Carrier Coastal HVAC in 2017. The master bedroom overlooks the pool, gardens and bay front with dual baths, connected with abundant closet space. The other generously sized bedrooms each have a full bath. One private suite has a separate entrance for in-home staff, nanny quarters or extended family living. The kitchen was designed for every culinary pursuit and features SubZero and Wolf appliances, cherry cabinetry and is open to the main gathering room, which is truly the heart of this home. With partial views of the Gulf of Mexico off the front lanai, retractable screens provide year-round entertaining. Overlooking the pool, there is a full outdoor kitchen and dining area and a detached guest house offers a bedroom, full bath and morning kitchen. The Trex resurfaced dock overlooks the intracoastal waterway and the existing pilings make boat dockage a breeze. This home is located on North Casey Key, arguably the most desirable section, known for privacy and exclusivity.