6853 Rancho Valencia Road

The crown jewel of Rancho Santa Fe’s Del Rayo Triple Crown Estates, The Belmont presents one of the finest, most exclusive living environments in the nation. Designed by renowned architect Fleetwood Joiner, executed by master builder Steve Sharratt, and showcasing 8 impeccable acres that reflect the talents of landscape architect Theresa Clark, the estate is the vision of the current residents and its original developer, former Chargers football owner and iconic San Diego businessman, Gene Klein. The estate’s gated entrance mall lined with towering date palms provides a regal introduction to equestrian-themed grounds. Introduced by a dramatic foyer with 2 curving staircases, the main residence hosts 7 magnificent en suite bedrooms, including a main-level 4-room master suite with a rotunda sitting room, spa bath, and massage and vanity rooms. Soaring ceilings crown a grand salon that opens to a massive loggia overlooking a lagoon-inspired pool with grotto, waterfalls, spa and slide. Exceptional finishes and craftsmanship including masonry and wrought-iron detail, handsome fireplaces, vast windows, and French doors lend a 5-star ambiance. Enjoy a peaceful intimate dining room with private outdoor patio and fountain, a state-of-the-art tiered theater, a billiards room with pub bar and wine room, and an exceptionally appointed kitchen and morning room. The outdoors are appointed with multiple patios and loggias with fountains, including a romantic 4-fountain patio; an outdoor entertainment pavilion; cooking stations including a pizza oven; a full bar and lounge with several dining options; a self-contained 2-bedroom guest house; a separate gym and arcade building; a lighted and sunken tennis and basketball court; a gated service entrance; garage parking for 8; a 4-stall barn with tack, storage, office and conference area; a separate 6-bay garage for maintenance vehicles and storage; full dressage or hunter/jumper ring; a round pen and gorgeous pastures.