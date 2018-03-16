Pristine Private Reserve for sale near Cape Town. Within 8 km from Yzerfontein. One of the last pieces of land bordering the West Coast Nations Park for 6.5 km. One portion has been developed as a wedding venue and this can be run completely separate from the reserve itself. Guest lodge with 18 rooms. Farmhouse and other homes used to accommodate 4 x 4 enthusiast. Beautiful walking trails through dense fynbos. Sea views with one border running parallel with “16-mile beach”, the longest and one of the most pristine beaches in South Africa. Excellent investment at this price. Borders can be opened to the West Coast park giving access to the beach for potential visitors.