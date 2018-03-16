835 Taylors Lane

Own a waterfront oasis on your own island with pool & dock barely 30 minutes from Manhattan. BION island, original site of the Robert Ripley estate, is home to this enchanting waterfront property with panoramic water views stretching to NYC. This private, gated property sits high for protective/exceptional waterfront living & views of the magnificent grounds enhanced with Glengate pool, year-round jacuzzi, dock, rolling lawns, waterfall, outdoor shower, putting green & specimen plantings. An exceptionally designed, modern 5 bedroom home with very bright/open floorpan including enormous kitchen/great room & master suite with two baths, high ceilings, oversized windows & tons of light. Quality finishes throughout & tons of special features including dock, gated approach, slate roof, copper gutters, exceptional exterior lighting/sprinkler/sound systems & 2500 bottle wine rm. Optional 2nd deep water dock available but sold separately.