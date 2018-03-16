高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Seattle, WA, United States - ¥9,503,083
免费询盘

Seattle, WA, 98101 - United States

1200 Howell St #1803

约¥9,503,083
原货币价格 $1,499,950
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1211.0
    平方英尺

房产描述

NEXUS-City Life. Evolved. Own downtown Seattle's next generation high-tech, high-rise at the heart of burgeoning, multi-billion-dollar vertical village. Contemporary studios, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom flats and sky lofts from below $500,000 to more than $3 million. Uncommon common areas include concierge, co-working, fitness center, dog run/lounge, great rooms, exhibition kitchen, sky bar, roof terrace, Sky Club and more. Renderings and photos of model typical. Presales March 18th. Occupancy mid-2019.

上市日期: 2017年3月16日

MLS ID: 1090282

联系方式

分部：
Realogics Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Cannon
+1 2064485752

联系方式

分部：
Realogics Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Cannon
+1 2064485752

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_