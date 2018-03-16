Sunny apartment enjoying an open-view. In a high luxury freestone building, a through-apartment of 296 sqm sunny and enjoying a “sky view”. It comprises a parental area and a children’s area. The entrance gallery leads to the parental area: a vast double living room, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a master suite with bathroom and dressing room, a bedroom, a shower room; the children’s area comprises 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, a laundry room and a children living room. Perfect condition. Open view. Perfect lay-out, volumes. Kept the charm of yertheyear : parquet floor, moldings, fireplaces, 3,2 m hgh ceilings. Possible to buy in addition a double parking space in the building. Ideally located in the heart of the 16th arrondissement of Paris in Henri Martin neighbourhood. Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty.