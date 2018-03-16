146 W Erie Street Unit 12a

Welcome to Bentham: the boutique doorman-building with a collection of 31 premier three-bedroom or larger residences located in the vibrant River North, at the crossroads to many great neighborhoods. Each unit is thoughtfully designed in an open floor plan with a combination of modern indoor and oversized outdoor living, complete with private elevator access. Kitchens are furnished with Florense furniture quality contemporary cabinetry and Gaggenau integrated appliances. Rooftop amenity floor includes outdoor pool with highly sought-after spectacular skyline views, on-site fitness center and party room with catering kitchen. Full floor options available. One garage parking spot included. Please call for a presentation.