在售 - Chicago, IL, United States - ¥12,956,302
免费询盘

Chicago, IL, 60654 - United States

146 W Erie Street Unit 12a

约¥12,956,302
原货币价格 $2,045,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2490
    平方英尺

房产描述

Welcome to Bentham: the boutique doorman-building with a collection of 31 premier three-bedroom or larger residences located in the vibrant River North, at the crossroads to many great neighborhoods. Each unit is thoughtfully designed in an open floor plan with a combination of modern indoor and oversized outdoor living, complete with private elevator access. Kitchens are furnished with Florense furniture quality contemporary cabinetry and Gaggenau integrated appliances. Rooftop amenity floor includes outdoor pool with highly sought-after spectacular skyline views, on-site fitness center and party room with catering kitchen. Full floor options available. One garage parking spot included. Please call for a presentation.

上市日期: 2018年1月30日

MLS ID: 09844339

联系方式

分部：
Jameson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Art Collazo
3129291555

