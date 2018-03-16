540 Canyon Road

Historic Eastside estate including a exceptional main house and two guest houses. Situated in the very heart of the Eastside the estate is on two lots and has extensive mature gardens with luxurious trees, fountains, and ample off-street parking for guests. The main house has two master suites, a grand entry foyer, a light filled living room with garden views, an intimate formal dining room plus a cozy eat-in kitchen. One guest house is situated in the garden and the second opens onto an adjacent street. A private well supports the gardens and there is a large one car garage. Please visit Historiceastsideestate.com for a complete tour of the property.