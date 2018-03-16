高端地产新闻
在售 - Santa Fe, NM, United States - ¥25,025,620
Santa Fe, NM, 87501 - United States

540 Canyon Road

约¥25,025,620
原货币价格 $3,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6065
    平方英尺

房产描述

Historic Eastside estate including a exceptional main house and two guest houses. Situated in the very heart of the Eastside the estate is on two lots and has extensive mature gardens with luxurious trees, fountains, and ample off-street parking for guests. The main house has two master suites, a grand entry foyer, a light filled living room with garden views, an intimate formal dining room plus a cozy eat-in kitchen. One guest house is situated in the garden and the second opens onto an adjacent street. A private well supports the gardens and there is a large one car garage. Please visit Historiceastsideestate.com for a complete tour of the property.

上市日期: 2016年3月2日

MLS ID: 201601329

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe - Grant Avenue Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jennifer Gallagher
5059545502

