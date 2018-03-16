高端地产新闻
在售 - Taipei City, Taiwan - ¥108,263,692
Taipei City, 111 - Taiwan

Zhongyong 1st Rd., Shilin Dist.

约¥108,263,692
原货币价格 $498,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)

房产描述

．Among few of the residences available on the Yangmingshan Mountain, the villa features verdant and abundant natural habitat.．One of the only few authorized residential buildings in a prime location within this government protected area.．Designed and built by internationally recognized architects, it offers great privacy with great natural lighting.．A classic single family home, the villa epitomizes simplistic grandeur with a modern flair.．Adjacent to Shanzihou shopping district, it features a full range of convenience with the easy access to stores, bus station, and schools.．Educational institutes a mere 5-10 minute drive.

上市日期: 2015年1月1日

分部：
Taiwan Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jason Liu
886228628977

