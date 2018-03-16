Zhongyong 1st Rd., Shilin Dist.

．Among few of the residences available on the Yangmingshan Mountain, the villa features verdant and abundant natural habitat.．One of the only few authorized residential buildings in a prime location within this government protected area.．Designed and built by internationally recognized architects, it offers great privacy with great natural lighting.．A classic single family home, the villa epitomizes simplistic grandeur with a modern flair.．Adjacent to Shanzihou shopping district, it features a full range of convenience with the easy access to stores, bus station, and schools.．Educational institutes a mere 5-10 minute drive.