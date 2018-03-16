675 Simmons

This is part of the original King Ranch in Edgewood. Pristine land with miles of views! 2000+/- acres. Ready for building, cattle or horses! Come pick the perfect place to build that ranch that you always wanted! With 2000 acres, you will have plenty of privacy, just like the real west was made to be. Put that saddle on that quarter horse of yours, and ride endlessly into the Edgewood sunset. Land like this does not come into the market frequently. Take advantage of this opportunity, as it won't last long!