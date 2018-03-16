高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Stanley, NM, United States - ¥9,503,400
Stanley, NM, 87056 - United States

675 Simmons

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

房产描述

This is part of the original King Ranch in Edgewood. Pristine land with miles of views! 2000+/- acres. Ready for building, cattle or horses! Come pick the perfect place to build that ranch that you always wanted! With 2000 acres, you will have plenty of privacy, just like the real west was made to be. Put that saddle on that quarter horse of yours, and ride endlessly into the Edgewood sunset. Land like this does not come into the market frequently. Take advantage of this opportunity, as it won't last long!

上市日期: 2017年9月25日

MLS ID: 201704638

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe - Grant Avenue Brokerage
代理经纪:
David Cordova
5059882533

周边设施

周边设施
