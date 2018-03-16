高端地产新闻
在售 - Newport, RI, United States - ¥7,571,042
Newport, RI, 02840 - United States

21 Division Street

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅
历史古迹 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2415
    平方英尺 (0.06 英亩)

房产描述

This classic Newport Cottage on Historic Hill has maintained its original character with an elegant contemporary flair. The three floors offer gracious living and dining rooms and a gourmet kitchen with professional grade Wolf stove, Fisher & Paykel double dishwasher, wall ovens, and matching refrigerator. The spacious third-floor master bedroom suite with a pristine spa bathroom offers space and privacy for family and guests. Add to this a private patio, front porch, and a one-car garage--all in one of Newport's best neighborhoods close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Central air and surround sound are an extra bonus!

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: 1178069

联系方式

分部：
Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kirtley Mitchell
4018486721

周边设施

周边设施
