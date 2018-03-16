21 Division Street

This classic Newport Cottage on Historic Hill has maintained its original character with an elegant contemporary flair. The three floors offer gracious living and dining rooms and a gourmet kitchen with professional grade Wolf stove, Fisher & Paykel double dishwasher, wall ovens, and matching refrigerator. The spacious third-floor master bedroom suite with a pristine spa bathroom offers space and privacy for family and guests. Add to this a private patio, front porch, and a one-car garage--all in one of Newport's best neighborhoods close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Central air and surround sound are an extra bonus!