在售 - Collioure, France - ¥10,861,217
免费询盘

Collioure, 66190 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥10,861,217
原货币价格 €1,395,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1528
    平方英尺 (34724.0 )

房产描述

This artists’ property with a direct view of Collioure church is a gallery of 3.5 hectares overlooking the bay and the vines. The simple lime, teracotta and wooden facings are reminiscent of typical Formenteran or Corsican houses. This property is concealed in the countryside without being totally isolated and is made up of a main house with 2 bedrooms and an office nestling in the tower, an artist’s workshop and an outbuilding (a former farm building). Among the ancient dry stone walls, in the luxuriant fruit and vegetable garden or from one of the relaxing terraces, just appreciate the unique pleasure of being there. PR2325

上市日期: 2017年7月13日

联系方式

分部：
Terres d'Oc Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Catherine Jousselin
+33 +33468387034

