This artists’ property with a direct view of Collioure church is a gallery of 3.5 hectares overlooking the bay and the vines. The simple lime, teracotta and wooden facings are reminiscent of typical Formenteran or Corsican houses. This property is concealed in the countryside without being totally isolated and is made up of a main house with 2 bedrooms and an office nestling in the tower, an artist’s workshop and an outbuilding (a former farm building). Among the ancient dry stone walls, in the luxuriant fruit and vegetable garden or from one of the relaxing terraces, just appreciate the unique pleasure of being there. PR2325