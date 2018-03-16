2501 Atlantic Avenue

It is on rare occasion a property of this grandeur & stature becomes available. Situated on an oversize lot & strategically positioned to capture direct & dynamic ocean views along w/beautiful views of the open bay, from multiple decks & inside the property. The exterior of this Longport masterpiece will include a large entertaining patio & full-size detached garage. The façade will be graced w/a blend of hardy backer horizontal siding & hardy backer cedar shake siding, custom stone foundation, eyebrow windows w/standing seam roof accents, cable style railing systems & custom Azek trim boards & columns. Interior features include an elevator from grade to 3rd floor. Open floor plan design w/high ceilings, stunning mill work, gas FP, 1st floor den/master, mudroom area with 1/2 bath, W/D, custom built-ins & additional storage. The chefs kitchen offers custom cabinetry w/full inset style doors & drawers w/upgraded trim/molding package, task & accent lighting & stylish backsplash, subzero & Wolf appl. pkg. The 2nd level encompasses 4 luxurious suites, 2 offering deck access capturing direct ocean views & 2nd laundry room. The 3rd floor is dedicated to the magical master suite that is as luxurious is as it is large. Featuring 2 private decks w/direct ocean & bay views, enormous walk-in closet, & stunning bathroom w/his/her vanities & true walk in shower that includes multiple body sprays & rain heads.