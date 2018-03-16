We are proud to offer a property of this calibre to the market!This exquisite abode has whispers of Provence running throughout. From the front door to the gorgeous farmhouse eat-in kitchen that’s open to the dining and lounge areas with Morso fireplace, to the expansive patio & pool, this is a delight to adults and children alike. Strict attention to detail and impeccable taste make this home a pleasure to live in, creating an elegant, yet informal foil for everyday life and style. A family home that’s inviting and lived in, it’s unpretentious, whilst still maintaining a handsome integrity - it stands tall and proud on 5000m2 of rolling park-like treed gardens, framed by sash windows and functional shutters. You will be transported to a world of privacy & tranqulity, defying it’s fantastic position close to the Sandton CBD. Hidden down a meandering driveway behind a guarded boom, this must surely be one of Morningside most welcoming homes. Accommodation is fantastic here with the main, double-storey dwelling offering 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, gentleman’s study to courtyard, kids rumpus room & library, whilst a fully self-contained cottage with 2 en-suite bedrooms, open-plan kitchen to lounge and dining room, study and garage, caters for grannies, guests or your University-going offspring. Plus a separate bed-sitter, staff accommodation and more. Do yourself a favour and make this a priority to view. You will be so glad you did!