76-6419 Nightengale Lane

Nightingale Lane in Lani Kai Estates - Own a piece of paradise, nestled on the slopes of Hualalai, two miles south of historicdowntownKailua-Kona at the perfect elevation of approx. 800ft. This newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath home consists ofapproximately 2,217 sq. ft. of living area onabout 34,761 sq. ft. of land - nearly 1 acre. Approx. 200 coffee tree surround theproperty on all sides enhancing the serenity and privacy.This home was completely remodeled in 2014 and Features:Sapele Mahogany Cabinetry throughoutNewer Stainless Steel Appliances including Six Burner Gas Cook Top and Fisher-Paykel 2 Drawer DishwasherCovered Pergola BBQ area & Covered Hot Water Outdoor ShowerHuge Heated Swimming Pool with large Baja Shelf for easy entry and Basking in the sunOcean Views all the way into TownThree separate outdoor seating areasApprox. 940 sq. ft. Covered Lanai with TVGranite Countertops throughoutSingle Level Wheel Chair AccessibleOversize 2 Car Garage with room for StoragePrivate Driveway with extra ParkingFully Fenced back yard.Lani Kai Estates is a small subdivision of six large lots conveniently located between Kailua-Kona and Keauhou.