This distinctive apartment near Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue and JK Iguatemi Shopping Mall is the result of joining two properties, and has a wide living area to multiple ambiances, a spacious TV room, a cozy office, a dining room connected to the kitchen and a big balcony. The intimate area has two bedrooms and a suite. The condominium offers many leisure areas, such as a swimming pool, a fitness space, a steam room, a toy library and a playground, also having five parking spaces and a double storage area.