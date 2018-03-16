高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥10,522,969
免费询盘

São Paulo, 04538-080 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥10,522,969
原货币价格 R$5,450,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3013
    平方英尺 (400.0 )

房产描述

This distinctive apartment near Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue and JK Iguatemi Shopping Mall is the result of joining two properties, and has a wide living area to multiple ambiances, a spacious TV room, a cozy office, a dining room connected to the kitchen and a big balcony. The intimate area has two bedrooms and a suite. The condominium offers many leisure areas, such as a swimming pool, a fitness space, a steam room, a toy library and a playground, also having five parking spaces and a double storage area.

上市日期: 2017年7月11日

MLS ID: 30428

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_