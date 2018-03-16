高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Sotogrande, Spain - ¥11,678,728
Sotogrande, 11310 - Spain

11310 Sotogrande (sotogrande Alto), Cadiz (spain)

约¥11,678,728
原货币价格 €1,500,000
独立家庭住宅
详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 530
    平方英尺 (1762.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Brand new villa in Sotogrande Alto with views of the Golf Course reaching all the way to the Mediterranean Sea. This fabulous residence offers a spacious living-dining room that opens out to a wonderful covered porch and the garden and pool area where one may enjoy the fantastic climate of Sotogrande, a TV/family room, a large fully fitted kitchen with breakfast zone and laundry area and a guest en-suite bedroom on the ground floor. The top floor offers the master suite with dressing room and 2 private terraces, 1 of them with splendid views and 2 further en-suite spacious bedrooms. A huge basement of 100 m2 with direct access to a lovely patio, a store-room/cellar and one bathroom completes this interesting property, which also offers gas oil central heating and pre-installation for Air-Conditioning throughout the entire house. A great property that makes the perfect family home.

上市日期: 2016年6月27日

MLS ID: 017188

联系方式

分部：
Kristina Szekely Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Sophie Dufraisse
+35020067002

周边设施

周边设施
